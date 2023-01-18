The University Park Undergraduate Association recently voted, by majority, to confirm Sanjana Devarakonda as the new executive director of finance for its student government organization.

Devarakonda (sophomore-finance) said her experience working with the UPUA and as a finance major will help her perform well in this new role.

The UPUA meets 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the HUB-Robeson Center room 233B.

