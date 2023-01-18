221205_JCR+OldMainFeature02.jpg

Old Main at sunset on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

The University Park Undergraduate Association recently voted, by majority, to confirm Sanjana Devarakonda as the new executive director of finance for its student government organization.

Devarakonda (sophomore-finance) said her experience working with the UPUA and as a finance major will help her perform well in this new role.

The UPUA meets 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the HUB-Robeson Center room 233B.

