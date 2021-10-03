Chair of Facilities of the University Park Undergraduate Association Cara Fliegel has resigned and stepped down as an At-Large representative due to an "academic opportunity," according to a release Friday.

Jason Nelson, the Vice Chair of Facilities, will be the Acting Chair until UPUA hosts an open internal election on Wednesday at the General Assembly meeting, which any representative in UPUA can run for, the release said.

The representatives must be nominated by someone else on the floor, and nominees for the Chair of Facilities position will speak and answer questions from representatives at the internal election Wednesday.

