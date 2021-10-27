Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association approved Resolution #14-16: In Support of Improving Gender Inclusive Housing and Open Housing, at its meeting Wednesday.

The resolution “calls upon Penn State to update Gender Inclusive Housing and Open Housing as to make it more accessible to students and to bring it in line with other Big Ten Schools.”

"Currently, the University’s advertising for Gender Inclusive Housing may unintentionally make it more difficult for students to learn about & apply for this option,” the resolution states.

Gender Inclusive Housing for current students is called Open Housing.

“For a group of students with the same housing contract to request Open Housing, each student must individually download, print, and fill out an Open Housing Agreement PDF.[1] All these agreements must then be sent to Housing Assignment Office.”

The resolution also states “​​Gender Inclusive Housing is advertised on the Housing website and the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity website, but not the eLiving website.”

“Other Big Ten Universities have systems of Gender Inclusive Housing that avoid the pitfalls of the current Penn State University Park system," according to the resolution.

The resolution would support and recommend several changes to the housing system upon the resolution's approval.

It would support adding a "check box to show interest in Gender Inclusive Housing/Open Housing on the housing applications on eLiving and an online form be created to allow incoming first-year students to contact Housing about Gender Inclusive Housing,” the resolution said.

An online form be made to allow current students to fill out an Open Housing Agreement digitally and a link to information on Gender Inclusive Housing be added to the eLiving website are two additional recommendations of the resolution.

Resolution #14-16: In Support of Improving Gender Inclusive Housing and Open Housing passed unanimously.

