At the University Park Undergraduate Association’s meeting Wednesday night, undergraduate executive president Erin Boas announced UPUA is continuing to expand the #VaxxNowPSU campaign to include the Borough of State College and the university.

The #VaxxNowPSU campaign, led by UPUA and in collaboration with Student Affairs and the College of Human Health and Development, is meant to encourage Penn State and Centre County members to get vaccinated and upload their vaccination records to university portals, such as MyUHS or SalesForce Health Cloud, according to Boas ((junior-international politics and economics).

The main goal of the campaign is to increase awareness and information about vaccinations.

Launched during welcome week, Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, the #VaxxNowPSU campaign will be continued into the semester.

Boas said UPUA is working with borough leadership to “disseminate information, expand tabling efforts and put out materials to Centre County citizens.”

Boas also said UPUA will be partnering with the Penn State College of Health and Human Development Ambassadors to “expand on-campus tabling” at the White Building, where current coronavirus testing is taking place.

“Outside of that, we are looking at creative ways to reach the student body, whether that be in an in-person format, or via social media,” Boas said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State University Police arrest adjunct lecturer for Willard Building physical assault Penn State University Police and Public Safety arrested Robert Wahl, an adjunct lecturer of …