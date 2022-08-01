With less than a month to go until the start of a new semester at Penn State, it’s not uncommon to get anxious about what the next semester holds.

Some upperclassmen gave their take on how to meet new people and make new friends for underclassmen, including Kaitlyn Pearcy.

“Just go on walks around your dorm on the first day,” Pearcy (sophomore-criminology) said. “Knock on doors, bump into people in the hallway. When going for meals, just ask to sit with someone who is already seated down. People are normally super nice about it, and I made my first friend that way.”

Pearcy said everyone at Penn State is nice, and everyone needs friends just as badly. Everyone wants to “meet as many people as possible,” so saying hello to others is something Pearcy suggests.

“I’d also recommend checking out the Involvement Fair held during the first week of classes and joining literally any club,” Pearcy said. “One suggestion is joining a club having anything to do with THON — either an organization or a committee.”

According to Timothy Su, the key to making new friends is to not be afraid when chatting with others.

“Seek out and join any activity that you can find, but just ensure you are safe when doing so,” Su (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “Different club activities are one of the best ways to meet new people and so are your classes, especially the classes you enjoy the most.”

Samarth Tehri recommended joining a club as soon as possible.

“Just talk to anyone you find,” Tehri (junior-computer engineering) said. “Being an extrovert helps a lot in situations like this, but that doesn’t mean that introverts are going to be held back.”

Tehri also recommended against taking “too many” general education classes in the first year of college.

“[You would] rather want to meet people who are going to take the same classes as you in the future,” Tehri said.

Kimberly Polak also said the best advice upperclassmen can give incoming freshmen is to join clubs and “talk to the people around you in class.” Even though it might be “daunting,” everyone is “in the same boat,” she said.

“Participating in activities that other people have in common with you can be comforting as a new student in a huge school,” Polak (sophomore-elementary education and psychology) said. “I’d strongly recommend participating in intramural sports or even joining a random spikeball game on the HUB lawn. It’s so fun, and everyone is always down to do something.”

According to Irewamiri Odewade, one piece of advice is to “simply be yourself” because blending in with the crowd results in “peer pressure.”

Odewade (senior-philosophy) also stressed the importance of joining clubs, applying for an on-campus job, participating in leadership opportunities and joining groups on social media platforms like Facebook and GroupMe.

“I didn’t know anyone at Penn State, and I was super nervous about coming here,” Odewade said. “Before move-in day, I chatted with my roommate, which made my experience much easier when I stepped onto campus.”

Odewade said she enjoyed having at least one new friend to share her experiences with.

“Meeting new people with different backgrounds has made my experience at Penn State worthwhile, and I would not trade it for anything,” Odewade said.

Akshat Chaturvedi said getting involved in the Welcome Week events in the dorms and across campus is the “quickest way” to meet more freshmen.

Chaturvedi (junior-physics and astrophysics) suggested signing up for clubs, especially in freshman year.

“A lot of people have free time, and clubs can be a great way to meet people with similar interests,” Chaturvedi said. “I made a lot of friends only in my second year, but I wish I had the opportunity that freshmen now have. They should take full advantage of it.”

