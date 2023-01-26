Penn State updated its coronavirus travel guidelines for students, faculty and staff for those participating in "university-affiliated travel," according to a release.

Penn State employees and students traveling abroad for university-related purposes no longer need proof of their vaccination status for coronavirus, according to the release.

The decision came into effect for employees on Jan. 20 and will apply to students on Feb. 1, the release said.

According to the release, Penn State recommends those traveling for university-related reasons be "up to date" on their coronavirus vaccinations, as well as other vaccinations.

Students and faculty traveling must meet the requirements or protocols of their international location or program, the release.

According to the release, non-U.S. citizens and non-U.S. immigrants are subject to specific coronavirus vaccination requirements to enter the country.

The release said any Penn State students and employees who are not U.S. citizens should review the Center for Disease Control's entry requirements.

Penn State said it reserves its right to modify requirements.

