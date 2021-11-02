Penn State University Libraries is preparing for its Engineering Library to move to the West 1 Building and planning to modify spaces in West Pattee Library — which will last through the end of 2022, according to a release.

Moving the Engineering Library and modifying spaces will provide additional capacity for student study areas and advanced research services, and as a part of this process, University Libraries faculty and staff are assessing, deselecting and relocating shelved collections within the library, the release said.

According to Faye A. Chadwell, dean of University Libraries and Scholarly Communications, deselection is “an important strategic tool of collection management” and “is a way to manage our spaces” for future use and repurposing of these areas.

Decisions will be made based on usage data of the library’s collection and “within the context of the University Libraries’ general collection guidelines and strategies in keeping with its mission to sustain a rich resource of research materials,” according to the release.

The new West 1 Building for the College of Engineering is set to be completed in 2023 after breaking ground this summer and will contain the new Engineering Library location for the University Park campus, which is currently in the Hammond Building.

This space will prioritize housing student textbooks and course materials on reserve as it will be smaller than its current space in the Hammond Building.

This new site will still have delivery and pickup of materials for student and faculty requests, according to John Meier, head of STEM for Engagement and Outreach.

As the Pattee Library stacks near capacity, materials in West and Central Pattee Library will also be assessed, deselected and relocated, according to the release, in order “to accommodate future collection growth and make room for new research services.”

Any deselected books will be given to Better World Books, according to the release, “where any qualifying titles not already held online by the nonprofit Internet Archive will be digitized and made freely available.”

After that, the physical copies will become available for purchase and the proceeds from purchases will be donated to other literacy-supporting organizations, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State faced lawsuit after alleged sexual assault, harassment claims Penn State was sued Monday by Jane Doe, a pseudonym for a former dishwasher at the Nittany L…