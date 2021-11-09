Pattee and Paterno Library

Penn State University Libraries announced adjusted hours in preparation for finals week and over the winter break, according to a release.

Pattee Library and Paterno Library at University Park will close starting Dec. 18 until Jan, 2, 2022 due to the expanded December break for all nonessential full-time staff employees, the release said.

Beginning Dec. 5, the libraries will remain open on weeknights until 2 a.m., but will close at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, the release said.

The libraries will reopen at 7:45 a.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends until Dec. 17, according to the release. 

On Nov. 19, the libraries will close at 7 p.m. and remain closed until for the weekend of Nov. 20-21, the release said. The libraries will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 22-24 , and be closed on Nov. 25-27. 

Hours will resume Nov. 28 at noon through midnight at the Pattee and Paterno Libraries. 

For more information about library hour modifications, visit here.

