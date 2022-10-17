Penn State Board of Trustees member Brandon Short denounced an upcoming event with Proud Boys' founder at Penn State on Monday.

On Oct. 24, founder of Proud Boys Gavin McInnes will speak at an event at Penn State hosted by Uncensored America in the Thomas Building.

Short, a former New York Giant and current member of the Penn State Board Of Trustees, called the Proud Boys a "vile group of neo-fascists [that] works to spread hate, sexism and engages in political violence," in a statement sent out on Monday.

"I’m extremely disappointed that a small group of our students invited this hate on to our campus and condemn the Proud Boys and their bigoted ideology in the strongest possible manner," Short said.

Short advocated for free speech on college campuses, but said he believes "freedom of speech is not freedom to intimidate or commit acts of violence."

He said the Penn State Student Programing Association is hosting events at the HUB-Roberson Center on Oct. 24th at 6 p.m. "to show unity and that the Penn State community can rise above hate and extremism."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE