Penn State Transportation Services and the Borough of State College have announced updates related to the Spin E-Bike Share program.

The plan to expand the Spin fleet from 75 to 300 bikes was completed. Additional off-campus deployment points have been added and are visible on the Spin app to accommodate the increase in bike numbers.

Spin’s $1 unlock fee will resume beginning Monday. This fee was initially waived during Spin’s initial launch period. In order to continue having this fee waived, any Spin user can sign up for Spin membership through the app for $6.99 per month. The 25 cents per minute rental rate will still apply to all Spin users.

A new Spin Access program, which provides discounted fares to those who may qualify, is available for Penn State students, employees and community members with limited incomes to apply to.

Beginning Monday, Spin bike rentals will be available to all users with no unlock or rental fees every night from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and all day on Sundays until further notice. This is an adjustment made as part of Transportation Services’ response to CATA’s recent temporary service reductions.

