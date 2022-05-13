The Penn State Traditional American Indian Powwow is returning in person June 25-26 at Mt. Nittany Middle School.

The 16th annual, first post-pandemic powwow will feature traditional American Indian dancers and Native drum groups from different communities and reservations, according to the Penn State Powwow website.

The powwow will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 25, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26.

The Grand Entry of Dancers will take place at noon and 6:30 p.m. during the first day of the event and at noon the second day.

Recognized as a “premier family friendly event” by The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, this powwow is open to all community members with free admission. Non-native members are also encouraged to join in on dances.

The event will also honor veterans — including head veteran dancer and Army veteran Mitchelene BigMan of the Crow Nation.

The Native American Women Warriors organization will present the color guard — carrying a strong history of color guard in two U.S. presidential inaugurations and national meetings.

Aside from celebrating these great honors, community members can enjoy Native food and Native-made arts and goods.

