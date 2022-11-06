Starting Monday, Penn State is asking students, faculty and staff with older versions of the id+ cards to submit new pictures for the university-wide re-carding process, according to a release.

The new id+ cards will be distributed to the university at the beginning of the spring semester, the release said.

To submit a picture, the university suggests that individuals download the Transact eAccounts Mobile app or through the web portal.

According to the release, the photo requirements for the id+ cards include:

Head and shoulders facing the camera

A neutral background

Keeping eyes open

No filters placed over the picture

Hats, sunglasses, other people and hand gestures are not allowed in the ID picture.

Late photo submissions will not be accepted or printed and will require a government-issued ID or vetting document to submit.

Questions can be directed to the local id+ Office using this link.

