Penn State is extending hours of operation in several buildings on the University Park campus to support students in preparation for finals week, according to a news release.

From Thursday to Dec. 16, five classroom buildings will be open 24/7 for students to access without having to schedule a room. These spaces include Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas and Willard buildings.

Additionally, the HUB-Robeson Center will also remain open 24/7 during these hours.

The buildings will be closed at 11 p.m. on Dec. 16.

More information on University Park’s hours of operation can be found using the “classroom availability” filter in the Penn State map.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State THON releases logo at Family Carnival THON released its 2023 "Foster the Magic" logo at its annual Family Carnival at the Multi-Sp…