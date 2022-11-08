Penn State announced the university will initiate a Holiday Heat Reduction Program, in hopes of lowering the temperatures in campus buildings over the course of holiday break, according to a Tuesday release.

The annual savings initiative previously proved helpful in the university’s pursuit of energy conservation goals. Last year, the program also saved the university more than $350,000 in energy costs.

The program helped Penn State meet its commitment to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge of reducing energy usage by 20% over a 10-year period, the release said.

During holiday break, temperatures in university buildings will be lowered to reduce emissions, conserve energy and generate savings.

According to the release, the schedule for the 2022 Holiday Heat Reduction Program is as follows:

Dec. 22, 5-11 p.m. — Participating buildings will go into "unoccupied mode" with temperatures set to 50ºF.

Jan. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Buildings will return to 60ºF, which will "lessen the impact on campus utility plants."

Jan. 3 — Buildings will return to 70ºF and will continue to follow a normal schedule.

The release noted that temperatures in critical spaces and research spaces will remain unchanged during this program.

According to the release, faculty and staff have the opportunity to submit an exception request. Exception requests are due by Dec. 5.

