With pumpkin-carving contests and a jack-o'-lantern display, Penn State's annual pumpkin festival is scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8 at the Arboretum.
Activities will take place at the H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens, with free admission and parking, according to a news release.
There will be a pumpkin giveaway for those who entered the carving contest at the Arboretum on Oct. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. behind the Overlook Pavilion, the release said.
Jack-o'-lanterns for the contest but be entered between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Overlook Pavilion.
Campus and community members will award ribbons for the best three pumpkins in each age category for best-in-show, best pop culture theme, best Penn State theme and best Arboretum theme.
The jack-o'-lanterns will be displayed on the event lawn from 6 to 9 p.m. on both Oct. 7 and 8 evenings. The public is invited to bring flashlights to the evening events, according to the release.
On Oct. 8, the festivities will continue with crafts, games, magicians and musicians from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Musicians will include Lilting Banshee on Oct. 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Western Range on Oct. 8 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Jack-o'-lanterns and their respective awards can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9.
