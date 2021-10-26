As a part of the Resource Optimization Initiative, an operation designed to "study the affordability of a Penn State degree and examine new strategic priorities," according to Penn State News, Penn State's leadership and Board of Trustees will begin an examination of the operational options of the Nittany Lion Inn and the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

"The goal of this effort is to look at how continued investments into the operations of the hotels may or may not align with the university's core teaching, research and service mission," said Sara Thorndike, senior vice president for finance and business/treasurer at Penn State.

Penn State has engaged Rieth Jones Advisors as a consultant to compare and contrast possible available options. This includes keeping and renovating the properties, divesting and ground leasing them or different variations of these options.

The process is expected to take place over the coming months.

Penn State is analyzing the potential impact any decision may have on the members of the community — including hotel employees and faculty, staff, students and guests who use the facilities.

The examination will take into account the ongoing operational costs, the need for renovations, as well as competition with the local and regional hotel market.

