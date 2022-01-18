Penn State THON will host its THON Showcase, a fundraiser and competition based around performances, Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Schwab Auditorium, according to a release.

The THON Showcase will also be live streamed through THON.org.

The event will feature 17 performers including singers, dancers and bands. A panel of judges will choose the top four performers to be grand prize winners at the end of the showcase.

The winners will be able to perform on THON weekend.

The THON Showcase is designed "to inspire the THON community through the performing arts," according to the release.

Tickets for this event can be found at the THON Store website.

