THON released its 2023 "Foster the Magic" logo at its annual Family Carnival at the Multi-Sport Indoor Facility Sunday night.

THON 2023 Graphic Design Captain Kyle O'Keefe designed the "Foster the Magic" 2023 THON logo, depicting a child reading a book, at the end of the Family Carnival.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer — 2023 marks THON's 51st anniversary.

On Oct. 21, THON announced the 2023 theme of "Foster the Magic."

"Together, we can ensure that the magic of our chapter is spread to as many people as possible, so they too can experience the magic that is THON," according to a THON release. "THON sparks a feeling of magic in all whom experience it, and THON will continue to be true magic until the day we dance in celebration of a cure."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE