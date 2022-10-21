Penn State THON announced its Dream Forward Campaign will start on Monday and finish on Nov. 9th, the beginning of the 100 Days ’Til THON Campaign.

The organization intends to raise $700,000 in this two week span “to further this support for the fourth annual Dream Forward Campaign,” according to a THON release.

Monday, Oct. 24 — Friday, Oct. 28

During this week, mentioning THON or Dream Forward when entering 2000 Degrees, you will be credited up to $6.

Monday, Oct. 24

9 a.m. — Dream Forward begins with a kickoff event on the Biobehavioral Health Building Patio from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. where students will "have the opportunity to buy Dream Forward merchandise, take pictures for social media posts, and breakfast will be provided while available,” according to THON.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

4 p.m. — Phone-A-THON gives THON volunteers the chance to win crediting funds by sharing the campaign with their friends and family by phone or email.

The event will take place until 9 p.m. in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

6:30 p.m. — F45 Training, at their downtown location, will donate a portion of the class fee to THON.

Thursday, Oct. 27

6 p.m. — Organization/IDC Trivia Night will occur in Thomas Building rooms 100, 101 and 102 until 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

4 p.m. — THON is inviting the Penn State community to join Four Diamonds families or Virtual Yoga with this link.

Monday, Oct. 31

10 a.m. — During its business hours, the THON store will sell grab bags of vintage THON merchandise.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

8 p.m. — OrangeTheory Fitness State College will host classes and donate a portion of the class fee to THON.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Throughout the day, volunteers are encouraged to make a post to LinkedIn about THON and the Dream Forward Campaign. Ten winners will be credited $250 to their organization, committee or IDC.

Thursday, Nov. 3

8 a.m. — Matching Day begins on Thursday morning when every third donation up to $100 will be matched until the allocated funds run out.

At 6 p.m., every student self-donation up to $10 will be matched until the funds run out.

8:30 p.m. — PowerRemix! FTK class fees will be donated to participant's THON organizations, committees or IDC.

Spots can be reserved in the THON Store.

Friday, Nov. 4

9 a.m. — On THON’s Facebook, individuals are invited to bid on vintage merchandise until 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

7 p.m. — The Makery State College will host bracelet making for $15 per person.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

11 a.m. — 100 Days 'Til THON begins and the Dream Forward total will be revealed in the HUB.

Opportunities for fundraising will be available throughout the day.

