In a dimly lit room in the HUB-Robeson Center, 95 luminary vigil bags lined tables, honoring the 95 children who died from pediatric cancer from 1970 to 2021 on Wednesday night.

Penn State THON held its annual “Candlelight Vigil” with THON Weekend 16 days away.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

THON Family Relations Director Tess Beauchat said she wants to ensure families are being supported both financially and emotionally through THON’s programs, such as the vigil.

Beauchat called THON an “empowering” moment for “bereaved families” to see how their child is remembered in the THON community.

“With families who were just diagnosed the biggest thing is providing a space for them and for our bereaved families, the biggest thing is providing a space for them to be remembered,” Beauchat (senior-human-centered design and development) said.

Dominik Nitecki, THON Bereaved Family contact, said the pennant is a part of the THON Perpetual Pennant Project, which provides students with a way to reflect on the philanthropy before THON Weekend.

“It's a way for the THON community to put a face to a pennant and to give this kind of place where they can be remembered is very special to the families,” Nitecki (senior-electrical engineering) said.

A few pennants had quotes written by the families that expressed the child’s personalities. If they were comfortable, families could choose to write on the pennant at different THON events they attended.

Emily Lutz and Annie Noe said they planned this event with respect to the families as their main intent.

“They really just speak to what the family wanted their child remembered as or just a silly memory that the family had,” Lutz (senior-biology) said.

For Lutz, the event provides an opportunity to allow families to remember their child in any way they choose.

“Ultimately, it's respecting the family in whatever way they want their child to be remembered as.”

