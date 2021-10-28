Penn State THON’s Executive Committee announced Thursday THON Weekend 2022 will return in person Feb. 18-20 with specific coronavirus vaccination requirements at the Bryce Jordan Center for its 50th anniversary — after it was held virtually this past spring in light of the pandemic.

Following “careful consideration” with Penn State health experts, Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and university leadership, THON’s Executive Committee made the decision to hold THON 2022 in person, while abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Penn State and local coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

THON's Executive Committee announced its 2022 event theme will be "Spark Endless Light" on Friday.

Within the BJC, all Penn State students and staff including all registered dancers, all THON directors, captains and committee members, all student and staff press, all student and staff performers, and all students and staff on a THON Weekend pass list will be required to provide proof of vaccination to access the floor or mezzanine of the event, THON said in the release.

However, families, spectators and Penn State students and staff — if not accessing the floor or mezzanine — are not required to be vaccinated but are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

According to THON, as a student organization, it isn’t able to mandate proof of coronavirus vaccination for anyone besides Penn State students and staff and will be unable to verify, “in real time,” the vaccination status of anyone entering the BJC. Those accessing the floor must be registered prior to THON Weekend, which will allow for the verification of those individuals’ vaccination statuses.

“Those wishing to access the floor THON Weekend come into the closest proximity with our Four Diamonds families,” THON said in the release of its reasoning behind the decision. “As an organization devoted to supporting children and families impacted by childhood cancer, it remains our top priority to keep them safe, along with all participants.”

Any Penn State student or staff member, attendee, THON captain or THON committee member who doesn’t want to be vaccinated or is unable to be vaccinated will still be able to attend THON Weekend 2022 in person but will be unable to access the event’s floor and mezzanine levels.

Additionally, only THON families “whose children are not on active treatment” will be eligible to attend THON Weekend in person, and “any case-by-case decisions require written consent from their treatment provider.”

“Children in active treatment may have weakened immune systems, and heightened vulnerability,” THON said in the release of the rule. “They are often restricted by their doctors during the course of treatment from many activities, including school, playground activities, and in-person events like THON Weekend.”

THON said Dr. Lisa McGregor, chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at PSHCH, and Kelly Wolgast, director of Penn State’s Covid-19 Operations Control Center, developed the decision and safety plan alongside the organization.

McGregor said the event and its safety protocols “are safe for children who are off treatment, and also… attend school.”

“The health and [wellbeing] of our Four Diamonds children and families, student volunteers and passionate supporters is our foremost priority, and we are pleased we will be able to have a safe in-person experience,” THON said in the release.

THON said more comprehensive safety plans for THON Weekend will be announced this January, and it is prepared to “pivot to an online only event should conditions require a change” — while continuously monitoring and consulting with university leadership and PSHCH professionals.

Regardless, THON will offer a “robust” livestream component for anyone unable or uncomfortable attending THON Weekend 2022 in person.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy in the world that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

