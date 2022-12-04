THON welcomed Four Diamonds families to a carnival lined with booths and games. From noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, THON hosted its annual Family Carnival at the Multi-Sport Facility on campus to celebrate the 40 families that Four Diamonds supports.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

The THON 2023 logo was revealed at the end of the event for the "Foster the Magic" theme. The theme and logo were inspired by the story of Christopher Millard, who “wrote a fairy tale titled the Four Diamonds," according to a THON release.

THON 2023 is nearing its 46-hour dance marathon at the Bryce Jordan Center during the weekend of Feb. 17-19.

The carnival began with families entering at noon where they ran through a human tunnel to the sound of applause.

Children and adults played various games including mini basketball and cornhole. A table of merchandise stood by the entrance with crowds of people in colorful T-shirts denoting their committee or organization.

The nautical theme of “Riding into the Waves of Change Diving into a New Adventure” was emphasized by various booths run by organizations such as Tau Kappa Epsilon and Epsilon Sigma Alpha with jellyfish races, Apollo with pin the tail on the seahorse and Eclipse with a make your own sea creature game.

Spider-Man, Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” a Minion from "Despicable Me," and Ana from “Frozen” danced with kids.

A pool noodle duel ensued in which people balanced on a thin foam platform and tried to knock the other down using a pool noodle. Karaoke popped up a few times. Other activities included face painting, Jeopardy, performances by The Singing Lions, Grace Kave and DJ Wes Saunders, a pep rally and a line dance.

THON Beneficiary and family speaker Sydney Bush spoke about her experience with cancer and as a leader of Mini-THON at Penn State Altoona.

Kate Wilson and Stella Antimarino are co-captains for programming the Family Carnival in the Special Events Committee who “helped to create this event today,” Wilson (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

“We have to work with all of our co-captains and a lot of the other THON captain committees to make sure that booths are being set up,” Wilson said. "We have the space and we are able to have all of these games that are around us today for the families to play.”

She said Family Carnival is her favorite and “one of the best” pre-THON events because "it’s a really intimate space for THON volunteers and organizations.”

“It’s a good way to just relate to our mission and get close to the people that we’re fighting for,” Wilson said.

Antimarino (junior-premedicine) said she and Wilson were picked early in the spring last year to become captains and spent their summers working on the carnival.

“It’s just amazing to see everybody coming together for that. We work with all the different captain committees, like different aspects, such as the food, the planning, the passes and all that kinda stuff,” Antimarino said. “And then we work with different organizations in the captain committees to come up with the booth, and games and activities, too.”

She said the first step to planning the carnival is to “figure out what kind of theme we wanted.”

“We wanted something that was going to encompass how life is changing, but how as a THON community we’re all united as an ocean,” Antimarino said, “and we worked on our theme description — from there it just kinda took off.”

Kerry McCann is the creative lead for the Public Relations Committee and said at this event she was “really here as a support to social media and photography.”

“This year, I help public relations kind of align all of our messaging across all of our different positions, and I work very heavily with social media, graphic design and photography,” McCann (senior-forensic science) said.

Brooke Jamieson is the primary chair for Phi Gamma Nu.

Jamieson (junior-psychology and human resources) said she oversees “both sides of morale and finance, and kind of help out with a lot of logistics and also just facilitation of events, family interactions, all sorts of stuff.”

“As far as Family Carnival goes, we’re just running our booth and hanging out with families,” she said. “We’re very happy to be here at this event. It was super exciting that we got a spot here at all, so we’re very happy about that. We also have one of our paired families here today.”

Jamieson said PGN prides itself “on being a very large fundraiser organization here, but also we have had four strong families paired with us.”

“I think for us just keeping that relationship has been very important for us,” Jamieson said.

Tessa Beauchat is the Family Relations Director for THON.

“Family Relations as a committee really oversees a lot of the emotional programming and that kind of component of THON’s mission as we serve about 400 families every year who are Four Diamonds families who are getting involved in THON in a lot of different ways,” Beauchat (senior-human-centered design and development) said.

Families get involved by “coming to events, being paired with an organization through the Adopt-a-Family program, or a lot of the other events we have throughout the year.”

“We are here to make sure that families feel comfortable and that they feel welcomed into THON as they go through their cancer journey,” Beauchat said.

