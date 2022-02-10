THON announced the return of its annual “No Hair Don’t Care” event in the HUB-Robeson Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

“No Hair Don’t Care” is designed “to spread awareness for those who have lost their hair due to cancer,” according to a THON press release.

Participants will have their heads shaved to support children undergoing cancer treatment.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is THON's 50th anniversary.

The theme of the event will be old school barbershop, and the cost to participate is $10. $5 will be donated to the THON organization of the participant’s choosing.

Custom headbands will be awarded to the first 140 people to participate.

RELATED

Penn State THON to commemorate 50th anniversary with THON Time Capsule This year is Penn State THON's 50th anniversary, and the organization announced it will comm…