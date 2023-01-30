With less than a month left before THON 2023 Weekend, Penn State THON is hosting its Raffle Week from Monday through Friday, according to an Instagram post.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Starting Monday, raffle tickets will be sold anytime in the THON Office, at THON events and through "the organization mass order form," according to its website. The tickets are $5 each and allow individuals to be entered to win prizes in certain prize windows.

On Tuesday, the Instagram post said every four tickets purchased adds an extra incentive.

On Wednesday, raffle tickets will be "buy four get one free," according to the post.

On Thursday, raffle tickets will be $4 each instead of $5.

If someone buys a raffle ticket on Friday, they will be entered to possibly win a signed football from Miles Sanders, Penn State alumnus and current running back for the Philadelphia Eagles.

THON 2023 Weekend will begin on Feb. 17 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State community discusses gender pronouns, ‘detrimental’ effects of misgendering Centre LGBTQA Support Network hosted a panel discussion with Penn State students and faculty…