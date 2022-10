On Friday, Penn State THON executive committee announced the 2023 theme as "Foster the Magic" via Instagram.

Before the Penn State Homecoming Parade began, THON posted a video on its Instagram counting down to the theme.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer — 2023 marks THON's 51st anniversary.

Last year, THON raised $13,756,374.50.