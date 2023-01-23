Although this is his first semester teaching at Penn State, Professor Christopher Ali is already sharing his vast communications knowledge and making connections with his students.

Ali teaches the undergraduate course COMM 180: Survey of Electronic Media and Telecommunications and the graduate course COMM 597: Special Topics — Critical Communication Policy Studies and serves as the Pioneers Chair in telecommunications.

According to Ali, it was the Penn State values of community service and inclusion that brought him to Happy Valley.

“Those [values] became really important to me, and I hadn’t even realized how important they were until I interviewed here,” Ali said. “I was hearing my own words echoed back to me.”

He said Penn State also has “great opportunities for research,” especially in his area of expertise of broadband expansion — which allowed him to testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

“One of the really exciting things about joining the faculty here is that this is a university that understands exactly what I do for research,” Ali said. “Joining this faculty, I think can help us become the place in the country for critical thinking about broadband, and to be part of this team is amazing and a gift — and certainly a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

He said he hopes to get involved in Penn State’s diversity, equity and inclusion conversation — especially as an advocate for queer students.

“Maybe that just means being on the sidelines for a while, but just being out and queer and brown,” Ali said.

He also values forming personal connections with his students. Once a week, Ali has a “coffee hour” where about a dozen students can sign up and talk with him while enjoying coffee and donuts.

There’s only one rule — don’t talk about class.

According to Sydney Forde, he’s been planning “coffee hours” before he even met his Penn State students.

“We grabbed breakfast when he was in town, and he was like, ‘Do you think it’d be possible to have coffee with like a couple hundred students over a semester? Maybe if I split it up into like 10 students?’” Forde (graduate-mass communications) said. “He was already thinking of how to most effectively meet his students at a personal level.”

When Forde first reached out to Ali via email, she was “starstruck.”

“I got this email that was so lovely,” Forde said. “I’m a random grad student. There is no reason for [Ali] to be giving me this time.”

Erika Solis had Ali as a professor over the summer. She said he has a very “open” teaching style.

“He was very open to our ideas,” Solis (graduate-mass communications) said. “He always put it back on us, and whenever he brought up questions, they’re very thought-provoking. We weren’t left with ‘yes or no’ questions.”

Ali also has many industry connections, which he used to further the education of his students.

Solis said he brought guest speakers — including someone who worked for the Federal Communications Commission.

Forde and Solis both described Ali as “genuine” and said he likes to maintain connections with past students.

“He likes hearing our feedback,” Solis said, “but also, he wants to make sure that we’re still learning.”

