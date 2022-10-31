Penn State HVAC crew supervisor Darin Bressler was charged by the Centre County District Attorney's office with two felonies after taking $25,910 from the Volunteer Fire Relief Association's checking and savings accounts, according to court documents.

Bressler served as the relief association treasurer, which left relief associations records in his possession, according to court documents.

An auditor of the relief association discovered 18 withdrawals from the statement savings account from March 2019 through November 2020, the criminal complaint said.

Upon request of documents that were needed for the audit, including missing bank statements and canceled checks, Bressler continued to give “excuses” for why he couldn’t meet with the bank official to get the documentation.

The auditor found that the withdrawals only cited one relief association officer signature from Bressler, despite two being required in accordance with the VRFA Act. Each transaction was made in cash with a counter withdrawal slip, the complaint said.

On Oct. 17, Bressler admitted to making the 18 cash withdrawals, claiming that the money was not stolen. He was given until Oct. 19 to turn over the money, which he failed to do — Bressler later confessed that he had “taken the money and spent it" to pay off credit cards and other bills.

Bressler is being charged with two grade 3 felonies of theft and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $25,000.

