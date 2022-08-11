Penn State’s summer freshmen, who are currently finishing their first semester of college, may have a leap ahead compared to their fall semester counterparts.

Despite only a six-week head start, some students said they have valuable insight for their new fall classmates.

Jareth Van Nice said he recommends getting lots of sleep.

“A lot of kids, I notice, stay awake even after 12 a.m.,” Van Nice (freshman-history) said. “And it’s absolutely devastating because they miss breakfast, and they often miss a bus. They’re sometimes late to class.”

Van Nice said it would be good for freshmen to “hit the hay” around midnight, “if not, a little afterward.”

A good trick for students to get the most bang for their buck in the commons is to pay for breakfast and stay in the buffet area until the start of lunch at 11 a.m., Michael Menaker said.

Menaker (freshman-finance) said the trick is a good way to save money and fill up before dinner.

Olivia Sheffler said keeping a stable work-life balance in place throughout the upcoming semester is absolutely essential to stay on track

“Don’t be afraid to go out and have fun, but also be careful [not to lose focus]. Work-life balance is probably one of the most important things about college,” Sheffler (freshman-political science) said. “You need to be able to surround yourself with social environments in order to accomplish things academically.”

She said developing relationships with faculty is essential “because it helps you in the long run,” especially for those who want to get ahead in their studies or career.

“For me, it helped a lot. It helped me to be comfortable with asking questions or not being afraid to email them,” Sheffler said. “It just gives you a lot of benefits.”

Going to the gym between classes is a good idea if students want to get to a certain machine or rack without having to wait, Jack Shaughnessy said.

“The gym is the least crowded in between classes,” Shaughnessy (freshman-supply chain management) said. “So, if you have an hour in between classes, you will get through your sets so quickly, and there’ll be nobody there.”

Though Penn State in the summer contains a fraction of its fall and spring populations, overcrowding in certain popular areas can be common.

Nicholas Schell said having a consistent space to concentrate is important for success.

“Finding a good study place will really help you out in the long run,” Schell (freshman-finance) said.

Schell also advised incoming freshmen to “go out and participate,” meet new people and find opportunities outside of study hours.

With all of the walking freshmen will have to do, especially in the early fall heat, it’s best to drink water and eat well, Olivia Cimbora said.

“My No. 1 piece of advice would be to drink lots of water and pay attention to what you’re eating,” Cimbora (freshman-economics) said. “When you’re dehydrated, nothing goes well: You can’t think, and your head’s foggy.”

