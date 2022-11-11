Next weekend, Penn State students will head home for their first break from the semester since Labor Day.

Classes are out from Nov. 21-25 for Thanksgiving. Students will then have two weeks of classes and finals week before winter break.

Other schools opt to grant students a long weekend in October as a “fall break” and then only cancel classes the Wednesday before and Friday after Thanksgiving.

Christina Weaver said she’s familiar with a similar academic calendar.

“My twin sister goes to Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland, and she has a break for a whole week in October and then just three days for Thanksgiving,” Weaver (junior-biology) said.

Weaver said she likes having time off for Thanksgiving but thinks the period between Thanksgiving and winter break can be tough.

“It’s hard because we come back and have two weeks of classes and finals, so it’d be nice to have [fall break] earlier,” she said.

Rebecca Miller said she thinks it makes more sense to have more time off around the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I prefer the full week for Thanksgiving because it’s more time to go and spend with family around a holiday rather than just casual time off in October,” Miller (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

Miller and Weaver both said they’re looking forward to the time spent at home, with Miller saying “food and family” is what she’s most excited for.

Atlantis Alpheaus, as a freshman adjusting to being away in her first semester, said she wished a short break would be afforded earlier in the semester.

“I believe we should have a fall break and also a full week off for Thanksgiving,” Alpheaus (freshman-nursing) said. “I think just a long weekend in October [would be good], so everyone can get home to their families and not just sit here and be gone from home for over three months.”

Alpheaus, who’s from New Jersey, also said she’s looking forward to going home for Thanksgiving next week.

Maya D'Alessandro said she understands why the academic calendar stands as is.

“In theory, I think it’d be really nice to have a separate break but… I think that it would kind of mess things up, and [we] would have to squash more or start earlier,” D’Alessandro (freshman-biobehavioral health) said. “In theory, it’d be great to have more time off, but I think it would kind of be pointless to have a longer break. It’d be good, though.”

D’Alessandro also said she’s looking forward to going home and “hope[s] the break is as long as it seems to be.”

Alex Khalaf, on the other hand, said he’d like a full week off in October in addition to the full week off for Thanksgiving.

“I think we should have both because they’re both very beneficial to our mental health — and our fun,” Khalaf (senior-finance) said. “I went somewhere in October but had no time to do anything because I had to be back in class on Monday.”

While Jack Strauss said he agreed two full weeks off would be nice, he said he’s fine with the longer break for Thanksgiving.

“I also think we should have both, but if I had to pick one, I would say that Thanksgiving is more important,” Strauss (senior-finance) said. “People take the long weekend in October, but for Thanksgiving, we get the full week to go home and see our families, and it’s like the first time we get to do that all semester.”

Since Thanksgiving break is the first time Strauss will be home this semester, he said he’s looking forward to seeing his “dog and [his] family.”

John Senos recommended having an “online or virtual week” in October so students can see their families.

“But I think a Thanksgiving break provides us with one good time to see our families and enjoy the holidays,” Senos (senior-marketing) said.

For students attending school out of their home state, more involved travel plans usually come along with breaks. Samantha Stravach said she’s glad to not have to worry about that aspect for a short break.

“I know people who have to take a plane home Tuesday night, so us not having to do that is really great,” Stravach (senior-marketing) said. “I really like having the full week for Thanksgiving — I’d much rather have that than fall break, just to have more time with family.”

