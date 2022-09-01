Editor’s Note: Some names of individuals interviewed for this story have been changed to protect their identities. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking that all of the anonymous individuals interviewed for this story are current or former Penn State students.

Imagine it’s the first day, students are rushing to class hoping to make it there on time, without a minute to spare.

For Elise Abbott, this was the reality on her first day of class.

“I rushed into the classroom without a second thought,” Abbott (sophomore-psychology) said. “I was only a minute or two late, so I thought it wasn’t a big deal. It took me 20 minutes to realize it was the wrong room — and the completely wrong subject.”

Some students dread seeing familiar faces in class, especially when they drafted a breakup text for a friend.

“My little and I sent her ‘situationship’ a breakup text together, and then the next day he was in my 20-person class,” Emily, a student who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Then comes the inventive, creative and dreadful first day of class activities that students look forward to.

“My kinesiology teacher made us take off our socks and shoes outside of Rec Hall and made us do exercises like the ‘crazy giraffe’ and the ‘wobbly frog,’” Julia Phillips (sophomore-political science) said.

From embarrassing to awkward, Grace McDaid’s first day of classes for her senior year consisted of playing a game called “screaming toes” — a game where you’re forced to make eye contact with people in your class and scream.

“It was wacky,” McDaid (senior-elementary and early childhood education) said.

Some students think the worst thing to happen in a dorm building is having clothes stolen from the communal dryers or sweating all night from the lack of air conditioning, but for Jennifer Manta, it was seeing a wild animal.

“I was picking up a package from Waring Commons when I saw a bat in the hallway,” Manta (freshman-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said.

Manta wasn’t the only one to encounter these West Halls bats.

Abby Weiner and her roommate found themselves on a wild bat chase one of the first nights on campus.

“My roommate and I locked ourselves in the basement lounge of Irvin because the second bat of the week came in through the chimney while we were playing Mario Kart,” Weiner (freshman-geosciences) said.

Weiner said the dorm officers were away for the weekend on a group trip, so they were alone on their quest to capture the bat.

Soon after, Weiner said someone “brave” ran to shut the basement doors so she and her roommate could run back into their dorm room.

With laundry baskets as helmets and two spray cans of Febreze ready to fire, Weiner and her roommate went to collect their laundry from the basement.

“The pest guy was already there with a net and bucket,” Weiner said. “He laughed too hard.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE