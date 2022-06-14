As even more sunny days approach in June, students who have remained in State College for the summer are choosing different places where they can spend time outdoors.

One classic location that attracts many students is Mount Nittany, which is a prominent spot for hiking.

“Mount Nittany is really good [for hiking] because the view over State College is really nice,” Julia Holsinger said.

Zachary Vaneman also said he likes to go to Mount Nittany because it offers “a lot of trails,” especially during the summer with the nice weather.

Maps of the two most popular destinations, the “white” and “blue” trails, are offered on the Mount Nittany Conservancy’s website for any potential hikers.

Vaneman (junior-mechanical engineering) said he enjoys spending time at The Arboretum at Penn State as well, but he said it’s not the best spot for outdoor activities because of current renovations.

Tara Sherbondy said she also likes to spend time at the Arboretum whenever she gets a chance to be outdoors.

“I like how pretty the flowers are and how peaceful it is,” Sherbondy (senior-chemical engineering) said.

She said she also enjoys the outdoors on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn located at the center of campus.

Sam Geiser said Old Main lawn and HUB lawn are the two places where he prefers to go for outdoor activities as well.

“You can have a cool picnic or play a game [there],” Geiser (senior-data science) said.

Geiser also said he likes to go hiking at Black Moshannon State Park, which is located about 20 miles northwest of campus.

“There [are] a lot of places where you can camp [there], which is nice,” Geiser said.

Black Moshannon State Park offers multiple different activities to its visitors, including boating, fishing, swimming, picnicking and hunting, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Geiser said one more “nice spot” around State College is Tom Tudek Memorial Park in nearby Ferguson Township, where he said he used to practice martial arts in the summer.

The park is located within a seven-minute drive from campus.

“It’s a big park with a lot of things, pavilions and baseball fields,” Geiser said.

There is also a dog park and a butterfly garden, according to the township’s website.

A senior at State College Area High School, Ella Corson, said the place that comes to her mind when she thinks of outdoor spaces around State College is Whipple Dam State Park in Petersburg, Pennsylvania, which is 20 minutes away from State College by car.

The park offers swimming, boating, fishing and more, according to the DCNR.

Corson said she spends time at the small beach area of the park’s lake as opposed to public pools.

“It’s really nice to go and get cool for the summer,” she said.

Visitors to the park might also find interest in other activities including canoeing, kayaking, fishing and wildlife watching, according to the DCNR.

Another popular and “easy” hiking spot is Rothrock State Forest, according to Holsinger (senior-criminology), which is located in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, about 18 miles south of Penn State.

Visitors to the forest, according to the DCNR, can also enjoy biking, horse riding, and boating on Raystown Lake. There is also ATV riding, whitewater boating, rock climbing and more.

Senior at State College Area High School Hannah Hart recommended Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden and said it was “really nice” and “quiet.”

Ten minutes from State College, the countryside arboretum offers art and horticultural experiences, according to its website — including sculptures, a garden and surrounding farms.

“When [I] went to [Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden], there was only one other family there,” Corson said. “It’s really peaceful.”

