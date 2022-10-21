Penn State students are getting ready to vote in the fast approaching midterm elections on Nov. 8. In recent years, the percentage of students registered to vote has gone up at Penn State.

According to Penn State, 56% of students were registered to vote in 2016. This number increased to 69% during the 2020 election.

The last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 24.

For some students, like Kavita Ayyar, they said Penn State makes it “easy” to register to vote.

Ayyar (senior-mechanical engineering) said she plans to vote this year in the midterms.

“Based on the things happening in our country,” Ayyar said, “it’s clear that local decisions matter.”

Some students said even if an individual doesn't plan on voting, it’s still important to register because even if someone is undecided right now about the candidates, they will still be able to vote on election day.

“You should at least be registered,” Joshua Reynolds said.

Reynolds (senior-economics and political science) said he believes one vote is “unlikely to change anything,” but the act of voting is important because it can help influence friends and family to vote, which ultimately “makes a big difference.”

Some students said while voting is easy, they have concerns that the process will be too time consuming.

Lauren Bell said it’s time consuming to stand in line and vote at a polling place, but with absentee ballots, the process is much easier.

Bell (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said more people should vote because “it's pretty easy.”

Maddie Solano-LaForme said voting is important if people believe in “representation for [themselves].”

“It is our civic duty,” Solano-LaForme (senior-secondary education) said.

Solano-LaForme said a single vote adds up to “potentially put forth one's ideas.”

Some students on campus said they can’t vote in this election because many are international students who don’t have United States citizenship. Still, some of these students agree that voting does matter.

“It makes you able to choose someone to represent you,” Kelvin Anthonio said.

Anthonio (senior-management) said he has Ghana citizenship and can’t vote in this upcoming election. Still, he said voting is important because it “encourages democracy.”

While most Penn State students said they believe voting is important and registering to vote is easy, some said they’re just not interested in voting at this time.

Tof Oyebola said no amount of emails or posters around campus will convince him to vote “unless they give [him] money.”

Oyebola (junior-economics) agreed voting is important, but he said he’s just not interested in voting at this time. He said he’s waiting until he gets older to vote.

He said he believes that as he matures, he will be able to make smarter voting decisions.

For Ayyar, she said voting gives the people the ability to choose, “setting the stones of our future.”