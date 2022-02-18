With THON Weekend 2022 starting in mere hours, Penn State students are preparing to dance, attend and enjoy the annual event in person at the Bryce Jordan Center — a format made possible with coronavirus regulations.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy aimed to support Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by pediatric cancer, and this weekend marks the 50th THON.

Timothy Nevil, the head of security for THON 2022, said the most important coronavirus regulation is the required masking of all families, spectators, volunteers and dancers at all times when they’re inside of the BJC, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition to masking, Nevil (sophomore-security and risk analysis) said THON is establishing new rules about required vaccinations for children.

“This year, we are requiring that anyone entering the BJC that is 2 years and older to show proof of vaccination, which means two doses of a two-dose shot or one dose of the single-dose shot,” Nevil said.

Nevil said that if attendees don't have proof of vaccination, they can provide a negative test result taken after Feb. 16.

“The final piece to that is that all students and employees that are accessing the event levels are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Nevil said.

Regarding children on active treatments, THON recommends that Four Diamonds families make a case-by-case decision based on their treatment care provider’s advice.

“We recommend that they go through the medical center for that and consult with their physician as to what their best course of action is,” Nevil said.

Students who are not vaccinated are required to go to the White Building for testing if they wish to access the venue during the weekend.

“[Unvaccinated participants] will receive a wristband. Once they have a wristband, that wristband will only allow them to access [the venue] with a negative proof,” Nevil said. “That wristband does not act as an ability to enter the building. They will receive a new wristband at the Bryce Jordan Center that will allow them to enter the building as a general spectator.”

Executive Chair of Springfield — a special interest organization that raises funds for THON — Alyssa Malerman said she’s glad that THON is taking the necessary precautions to be in person and as safe as possible for every attendee.

“It’s so exciting to be going back into the BJC for THON, and I can’t wait for a great weekend celebrating all of our hard work and supporting our dancers and four paired Four Diamonds families,” Malerman (senior-human development and family studies) said.

Another student involved with Springfield, Alec Joshi, said THON is protective and responsible with its coronavirus regulations.

“They are taking all the necessary steps that they need to ensure safety to everybody in that building, especially those that are on active treatments,” Joshi (senior-structural engineering) said. “I think they are doing the best to their abilities.”

Other students, like Renata Daou, said the extra precautions are going to make sure THON will be even more enjoyable for the kids.

“THON is for kids with cancer, and some are immunocompromised, so this is not only for healthy people but also for people that might be more affected by COVID than others,” Dau (junior-international politics and broadcast journalism) said.

Ava Fearer said she’s glad coronavirus protocols are in place at THON, and she said universities in general should be able to choose whether they require vaccination and masks.

“The whole point of the event is to raise awareness and money for kids with cancer,” Fearer (sophomore-french linguistics) said. “With kids like that, we should be sensitive to know that they are more at risk, so we would want to slow the spread, especially with an environment with thousands of people. I think it's the safest way to go — ultimately, it's up to the people if they want to attend or not.”

Julienne Maluenda said masking and vaccines are important when it comes to THON.

“A lot of children are immunocompromised, so it's very important to keep them protected,” Maluenda (freshman-communications) said.

