With two of the biggest Jewish holidays within the same week, Jewish students at Penn State have faced some struggles with celebrating religiously and performing academically.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, and it took place on the morning of Sept. 25 through the evening of Sept. 27.

For Sydney Chiat, she said she believes there could be more planning put in place ahead of time to make sure there’s no overlap with the holiday and class assignments.

“Professors should get the major holidays so they can make sure not to schedule things on those days,” Chiat (graduate-special education) said.

For Sophie Seigel, she said she “was not able to celebrate as much as [she] would have really liked to” due to scheduled exams and projects on these major holidays.

This requires Jewish students to reach out to their professors for scheduling accommodations.

Bryn Goldman said she had an exam during Yom Kippur last semester, and her professor “was not very kind about accommodations.”

When asking for arrangements to celebrate these holidays, “general lack of awareness” is prevalent in responses, Chiat said.

“[The Jewish holidays] are on every iPhone calendar. It wouldn’t be on the student to ask for [a day] off on Christmas,” Goldman (junior-industrial engineering) said. “Students needing to go out of their way is kind of ridiculous.”

For some students, they receive accommodations, but not to the full extent.

Rosh Hashanah is a no technology holiday; for those who follow, they are not allowed to use their devices for the duration of the holiday.

“They don’t realize that Jewish holidays go for the whole day from sundown to sundown, and for a lot of the time, that means we are not allowed on our phones,” Chiat said.

Even when given accommodations, Chiat said some professors required her to “go on [her] computer to sign up for it.”

Students understand that scheduling around every holiday can be difficult, “but you also have to understand that some students may not be able to make it,” Seigel (junior-marketing) said.

“It is a responsibility for teachers to be equitable in every way shape or form,” Chiat said.

The responsibility of respecting these events falls on “professors,” Goldman said, “[They need to] know what [the Jewish holidays] are and what they are about. They need to have respect for those who have to miss events.”

Chiat said while she understands that professors can’t always satisfy everyone’s needs, religious holidays should have an exception.

“As a future educator,” Chiat said. “It is super important to know your students and know the community and surrounding people you are working with.”

