It only comes around every four years, and it tends to send a sweep of soccer fervor through the U.S. for a few weeks, collecting some new fans of the game. The 2022 World Cup is in full swing.

After the U.S. men’s national team advanced to the next round following a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, they’re preparing to face the Netherlands in the Qatar tournament on Saturday.

Sarah Mackey said she watched the entire U.S. vs. England game last Friday, which ended in a non-scoring draw.

“It was intense, but those are the best kinds of soccer games,” Mackey (senior-human development and family studies) said.

Mackey, who said she played soccer growing up and at Penn State Mont Alto for two years, said she’s very optimistic about the U.S.’s chances.

“The U.S. this year — they have spunk,” Mackey said. “This year we’re not going down — not yet. Go USA.”

The excitement and coverage surrounding the World Cup often is able to bring in some viewers who aren’t typically soccer fans, such as Liam Garrett.

“I haven't watched soccer in years, but now, because of the US, I’m back to watching it,” Garrett (junior-computer science) said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

For the U.S. vs. Iran match on Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon, many Penn State students gathered in the lounge of the HUB-Robeson Center to watch on the television.

Garrett said he watched the match there and described it as “awesome.”

“It was cool, because everyone turned the chairs [toward the TV], so it became like a little theater,” Garrett said. “A professor came and sat down next to me — and then when he scored, everyone went absolutely nuts.”

Garrett said he’s not well versed in the soccer sphere, saying he’s “definitely not the person to ask” about any score predictions.

“My roommates played soccer in high school, so they’ve been teaching me some,” Garrett said. “But I’m very patriotic, so I feel like we’ll be okay.”

Joseph Foradora said he’s not typically a soccer fan but has been having fun paying attention to the tournament.

“I’ve never paid attention to it before, but this year there’s a lot of hype around it and it’s kind of exciting,” Foradora (freshman-premedicine) said. “During the Iran game, I was kind of freaking out, and I’ve never enjoyed soccer before, but it’s a really cool experience.

Alexander Forrester said he’s been pleasantly surprised with the U.S.’s performance thus far.

“They've been performing a lot better than I thought they would with the tie with England and the win on Tuesday,” Forrester (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “I think they’re outperforming what people may have thought at the beginning, so I’m interested to see what they do on Saturday.”

If the U.S. is eliminated, a few students said they would be pulling for Argentina to win, so Lionel Messi can take home the Cup.

“It would be nice to see since Messi’s career is coming to a close,” Forrester said.

Tyler Deal said he managed to watch Tuesday’s game while working in a lab.

“If [Christian] Pulisic can come back, I think we have a decent chance,” Deal (senior-biobehavioral health) said of Saturday’s game.

U.S. forward Pulisic sustained a pelvic contusion during the game against Iran, according to the Associated Press.

On Friday, ESPN reported that Pulisic is cleared to play in Saturday’s game.

Axel Ayllon-Ortiz also said he’s somewhat concerned about Pulisic.

“He went down pretty hard and…[the pelvic area] is always really crucial,” Ayllon-Ortiz (junior-kinesiology) said. “Hopefully, he comes back and performs well.”

Because of the morning match time, some downtown State College bars are opening early. Ayllon-Ortiz said he’ll be at Champs Downtown.

“I’m waking up at 9 a.m. and going to a bar,” he said.

If the U.S. gets eliminated, Ayllon-Ortiz said he wants Portugal to win the Cup.

“I want the G.O.A.T to win — Ronaldo,” he said.

Joseph Vitiello said he had 20 friends over to his apartment on Tuesday to watch the game.

“I knew we were going to win, I wasn’t worried, but the whole room was tense when it was 0-0, but as soon as we got that first goal, we went crazy,” Vitiello (junior-kinesiology) said. “When we won — celebration station, bro. That’s what it was.”

Vitiello admitted he’s not as confident going into Saturday’s game.

“Here’s the point where I think we could get bounced,” he said. “But I’m going to be optimistic and think that we could keep it competitive and maybe win. I would like to see 2-1 or a 1-0, U.S.”

