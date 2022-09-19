The Penn State football team played the Ohio Bobcats at noon on Sept. 10 and won 46-10 in Beaver Stadium. At 7 a.m., Norah Martin and her entire floor woke up and “banged on each other’s doors.”

She and her friends “blasted music in the lobby,” got ready and arrived at the stadium “two hours early,” Martin (freshman-advertising and public relations) said.

Ashley Shea said she was “prepared” for the game because she had her “Penn State gear” from the previous year.

Before the game, Shea (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said she went to her friend’s parents’ tailgate.

Ethan Eichelberger said he went to two tailgates.

“One was no fun, and one was a lot of fun,” Eichelberger (junior-history) said.

Eichelberger said he was “very optimistic last year,” but it didn’t “pan out.” This year he said he believes the team will win 60% of its games.

For Kathryn Beverly, she said she watched the game on TV and had “fun hanging out with friends.”

Beverly (freshman-kinesiology) said she doesn’t think the team is going to “win all games” but thinks Penn State is going to do well this season.

Andrew Foor watched the game at home and said he enjoyed “being able to watch it with [his] family.”

Foor (junior-computer engineering) said he believes the team will win at least nine games. The Ohio State and the Michigan games are “iffy,” Foor said.

For Shea, she said it was “interesting” to see Drew Allar play and “cool to see a new person.”

For Lauren Unterberger, her favorite part of the game was the “spirit” of the student section, she said.

Unterberger (freshman-psychology) said she enjoyed meeting “a lot of people” in the student section.

During the game, Martin said she had fun in the student section, and during touchdowns, she said people would “go super crazy.”

For Eichelberger, the student section was full of “energy” and “camaraderie.”

Foor said the game wasn’t “too eventful” compared to other games, but he said it was still “fun to watch.”

The Penn State football game was “unique,” Martin said, claiming it was “super different than anything [she’s] ever experienced.”

Martin said going to the game made her “proud” to be a Penn State student.

Foor said he’s “excited” to go to the game against Central Michigan on Sept. 24.

