A once-in-a-generation winter storm ravaged through most of the continental United States over the holiday season in 2022, according to the National Weather Service. This blizzard brought particularly cold temperatures to the State College region Dec. 24-25, 2022.

The resulting combination of strong wind gusts and heavy precipitation created hazardous conditions for many Penn State students traveling throughout the country.

The university released a statement on Dec. 22, 2022, to address the forecasted winter storm and canceled activities for the following two days.

Due to the inclement weather, the Associated Press reported that Southwest Airlines, a major domestic airline, canceled two-thirds of its flights — reaching 5,500 cancellations as of Dec. 27, 2022, according to NPR.

For some Penn State students, they feel the airline should be held “accountable” for its lack of action. Some insist the company should reimburse its passengers for the trouble caused by flight cancellations, while others said they feel hesitant to fly with Southwest again.

Stacey Annor-Ampofo said her friend was flying with Southwest from Florida to New York, but her flight “was delayed for four days.”

Annor-Ampofo (sophomore-architectural engineering) said this reflects poorly on the airline’s ability to reliably operate flights in the future.

Annor-Ampofo said she believes the airline should reimburse passengers for the trouble caused by delays and cancellations.

“Airlines should be expected to provide free flights for next time,” Kayla Samson (sophomore-security and risk analysis) said.

Samson said providing discounts on future flights is only one option to appease disappointed passengers.

Aaryan Aich said her flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles was delayed for about six hours.

“I was originally supposed to fly at 10 p.m.,” Aich (freshman-computer science) said. “But this was eventually stretched until 3 a.m.”

Aich said the possibility of further flight delays “terrified” her.

“I couldn’t even imagine what would have happened if my flight was canceled,” Aich said.

While visiting family in Santa Monica, Aich said the cold weather and rain resulted in “unusually large amounts of fog” during two nights of her stay in California.

Persistent drafts of cold air and precipitation created foggy weather elsewhere in the country. In Harrisburg, a plane carrying the Penn State Blue Band was rerouted to Pittsburgh on its way back from California.

Isabella Landis, a baritone player in the band, said her return trip from the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena was “less than ideal.”

While the football team enjoyed an “uneventful” trip back home, the Blue Band members were “stuck on the plane for a total of 10 hours,” Landis (freshman-music education) said.

Although all 300 student musicians eventually landed in Harrisburg, weather conditions called for them to make a stop in Pittsburgh due to fog, Landis said. However, she said it didn’t take away from the “once-in-a-lifetime experience” of playing in the Rose Bowl.

Aditya Chotai experienced delays while traveling via train and connecting through Philadelphia on the Amtrak Keystone Service line to Harrisburg.

“It was really a close call because my train was delayed coming from Boston,” Chotai (senior-industrial engineering) said.

Chotai also said many of his friends traveling home to international destinations faced an assortment of delays departing from New York City.

Isabela Mendez said her uncle was supposed to fly to the Dominican Republic, but his flight was “delayed until the following day.”

In the process, Mendez (freshman-nursing) said her uncle also lost his luggage.

“He wasn’t able to pick up his bags until as recently as two days ago,” Mendez said.

Mendez noted her family’s displeasure with having to retrieve their belongings seven days after the original flight.

“[JetBlue Airways] didn’t do anything,” Mendez said, “and they probably should have done more to fix the situation.”

