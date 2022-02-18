When THON's 2022 Line Dance was revealed Friday night, the dance moves and its lyrics were initially confusing to learn for Penn State student Nicole Schumm.

However, Schumm (sophomore-biobehavioral health), a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, said she had fun learning it nonetheless.

The Line Dance typically encapsulates many of the past year’s major events and packs them into a few minutes, and each year, THON's Dancer Relations captains write a new sequence for the weekend.

As students became acquainted with the Line Dance, some shared their favorite lyrics.

Schumm said she enjoyed the use of “popular songs” from the past year and felt nothing was missing from the Line Dance.

“I like how they included stuff about El Jefe’s [Taqueria],” Schumm said. “It made people laugh.”

Ava Brookman, a member of Alpha Phi at Penn State, said she liked how the Line Dance included pop culture and major events from the past year.

Brookman (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said one of her favorite lines from the dance was the one about Tom Brady and his final season in the NFL.

“I like the Tom Brady part because I feel like that happened so recently," Brookman said. "That was cool that that was in there."

Addy Steele, another member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, said she preferred the music the Line Dance included.

Steele (sophomore-marketing) also said she had a hard time learning the dance initially, but she knows it'll get easier with time.

“I feel like the dance is so long," Steele said. "It was hard to remember everything, but... it'll get better after we keep doing it."

Steele said she enjoys being a part of a THON organization. She said she used to come to THON as a child, and now that she's part of an organization, it’s “so fun.”

Danielle Iuzzolino, also a member of Alpha Phi, said she believes THON included “all the relevant stuff” when it came to the lyrics for the Line Dance.

Iuzzolino (junior-political science) said she felt nothing was left out, and she wouldn’t have added more lyrics.

Evan Tomaine said he believes the Line Dance was “very well put together," and overall, he's “really happy” to be at THON and support his organization.

Tomaine (freshman-biotechnology) is a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity at Penn State and said he believes the Line Dance “incorporated a lot of different things” he didn’t expect to be in one song.

“I thought that they hit on a lot of aspects of pop culture and that they do a really good job — you know, getting in touch with our generation," Tomaine said.

This year’s Line dance was “really cute” for Mikhaila Boyda, a member of the Phi Sigma Rho sorority at Penn State.

Boyda (senior-biomedical engineering) said she enjoyed being back in the Bryce Jordan Center and in person for THON 2022. She said she's been to in-person THONs in past years and was happy to see the event return to in person again.

She enjoyed how little the coronavirus pandemic was mentioned in the Line Dance because she wanted to hear about other events.

Boyda’s favorite Line Dance lyrics this year were about Charles Millard and the Four Diamonds storybook.

Millard, Four Diamonds co-founder, died at age 93 in November 2021. THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and Four Diamonds is THON's sole beneficiary.

“That made me emotional,” Boyda said of the lyrics.

