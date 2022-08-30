With the rising costs of higher education, student loan debt payments have become difficult to bear for many.

President Joe Biden announced student loan relief for borrowers on Aug. 24 in a White House press release.

According to the release from the White House, the loan forgiveness program is a three-part plan enacted by the Biden administration. The program will forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for those who did not receive the Pell Grant.

“Nearly one-third of borrowers have debt but no degree,” the release said, citing an analysis by the Department of Education — meaning many people are unable to afford finishing their degrees because of the high cost of education.

For Bryn Goldman, this announcement came as a surprise and a validating experience.

“I’m really excited that the federal government is acknowledging how unaffordable college can be for so many students,” Goldman (junior-industrial engineering) said.

Some students, like Sanjana Devarakonda, have been waiting for this announcement since the beginning of the president’s term.

“The Biden administration promised to help tackle this issue during the campaign; however, it kind of feels like a stunt to increase voters with the midterm election coming up,” Devarakonda (sophomore-finance) said.

General elections for midterms will take place on Nov. 8.

The announcement came with excitement for students, but some are claiming that the Biden administration has not done enough.

When asked if she had been anticipating the recent announcement, Sarah Pendleton said she had no idea what to expect because she didn’t “think that the Biden administration would ever forgive any student debt.”

Other students said they were pleased to see some good come from the Biden administration.

“This is not something that I have necessarily been waiting for, although I’m glad to see the Biden administration doing something positive,” Patrick Joyce said.

The loan forgiveness program aims to help low-income households that make under $250,000 and individuals who make under $125,000 a year — Sana Yousef said she hopes more money can be allocated to those in need.

“I’m hoping that they give more money to the groups of people who make far less than $125,000,” Yousef (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said. “I’m not sure what that threshold would be, but I think this could better help those who really need loan forgiveness.”

Pendleton (junior-chemistry) said she will be “severely disappointed” if higher education reform stops here — meaning not every student on Penn State’s campus will qualify for the loan forgiveness program.

However, students who don’t qualify for forgiveness don’t necessarily see themselves as missing out.

“[The program] is really cool,” Anastacia Diaz said. “I don’t have any loans since my parents are willing and able to pay for my education. I am glad that my friends that have had to take loans out get at least some forgiveness.”

Diaz (junior-immunology and infectious disease) said she thinks the program will “encourage the passion for education” if the education reform programs continue.

Many hope that the implementation of this program will help promote academic and workforce freedom.

“No stress about repaying loans may also allow students to study areas that are not traditionally thought of as high-earning,” Devarakonda said.

“I’m hoping the program will remain in place and expand to accommodate more people's needs,” Goldman said.

Joyce (sophomore-linguistics) said he hopes students will not “take advantage” of the program.

“I’m hoping that this new program will help lower-income students and will not be abused by those who don’t need the program,” Joyce said.

Pendleton said she’s excited to see all the program has to offer for the future.

“I hope that this sparks a greater movement to reduce the cost of postsecondary education.”

