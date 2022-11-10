Editor’s note: An individual interviewed for this story has been changed to protect their identity, and verified through fact-checking, the anonymous individual interviewed for this story is a current Penn State student.

Early Wednesday morning, The New York Times reported that Democratic candidate John Fetterman won the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman won with 50.6% of votes against his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, who had 47% of votes, according to The Associated Press.

Though not all Penn State students voted in the Pennsylvania general elections, each student said they had their own experiences with finding out the election results.

Emma Scholl said she was inspired to vote this year because of her experience working in a political atmosphere over the summer.

“It made me realize there's a lot of power in local elections,'' Scholl (junior-mathematics) said.

Although Scholl voted in her home state of Maryland, she saw how the election impacted others around her. Her roommates were the ones who told her Fetterman won.

Tina, who wished to remain anonymous due to her political views, agreed with Scholl about the importance of voting in elections.

“It’s really important to be accountable — if you want specific results from an election and expect a certain thing from your elected officials, you should be appointing those officials,” Tina said.

However, Tina said she was initially surprised that Fetterman won. She assumed there was a good chance he wouldn’t win because of Pennsylvania’s swing state status.

“I was also happy to hear that he won because I think it reflected a good turnout in voting, and I think it really reflected the State College community as well as the Pennsylvania community,'' Tina said.

Jake Davidson said he believes students should use their vote to get their opinion out there.

“I knew it was a close race, so I was surprised. I just wasn't sure which side the race was going to go to since Pennsylvania is a swing state,” Davidson (junior-computer science) said.

Davidson said he hopes Fetterman will have a positive effect on Pennsylvania while in the U.S. Senate.

However, Morgan Overman had “mixed, not indifferent” feelings about the election of Fetterman.

“I don’t think it will have any effect on Pennsylvania,” Overman (freshman-finance) said.

Some students had a positive response to the election of Fetterman.

Kaden Baumeyer was pleased with the election results.

“I think that he was a great choice, and I personally think he’s good to represent the state of Pennsylvania,” Baumeyer (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Just like Baumeyer, Anshu Nunemunthala was also supportive of the win for Fetterman.

Nunemunthala (sophomore-computer science) was not fond of Oz’s campaign and described Oz’s policies as “constraining.”

“Fetterman is obviously not the best Democratic candidate,” Nunemunthala said, “but he's a better choice.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE