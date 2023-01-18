Mikey Olenick had one true love at Penn State throughout the last four years. Olenick (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said his last goodbye to Gumby’s Pizza on Friday night.

On Saturday, Gumby’s Pizza posted a sign on its door that said the restaurant is now “permanently closed.”

During his first year at Penn State, Olenick said he heard about Gumby’s from older students.

“I loved it the first time I ate it,” Olenick said.

According to Olenick, he was one of Gumby’s Pizza’s last patrons and managed to save some Pokey Stix, Gumby’s cheesy garlic bread, to freeze for later.

“One of the workers there went to the door and locked it and then said, ‘We’re closed forever,’” Olenick said. “We’re going to keep them forever, so we own the last piece of Gumby’s Pokey Stix.”

Kyle Quinn lived above Gumby’s during his second year at Penn State.

“It was great,” Quinn (junior-industrial engineering) said. “The staff were always very friendly. We ate there a lot — every time after a night out, some friends and I would go to Gumby’s.”

From the cinnamon dessert pizza to the Pokey Stix, Quinn said the late Gumby’s was “definitely a staple in [his] college experience.”

One common theme of Gumby’s is that many students relied on it for a late-night bite, especially Corinne Purisky.

On an average day, Purisky (graduate-human resources) said she “wouldn’t go to Gumby’s,” but she would rather go after a night out.

Even State College locals who have never been Gumby’s said they’ll miss its presence in the community.

“I don't like to hear about local businesses closing, so even though I've never been there, I still don't like the news,” Hayden Yoder said.

Yoder (senior-physics) said he recently heard about Gumby’s from other students around campus, along with the recent news of its closing. However, he still holds the restaurant in high regard, as he respects what local restaurants do to help build the community.

Olenick said Gumby’s had an impact on connecting people.

“I'm definitely gonna miss it,” Olenick said. “It was always something you could eat with a big group of people.”

Others shared their confused initial reactions as to why the restaurant closed.

“Why?” Sophia Anderson said.

Anderson (junior-geography) said she heard “all of a sudden” that Gumby’s closed but never figured out why.

Gumby’s didn’t provide a reason for its closure.

In 2020, Gumby’s Pizza temporarily closed due to health code violations — something that Amelia Sokoloski kept in mind.

Sokoloski (senior-history and political science) said she doesn’t think anyone should count Gumby’s out just yet.

“I just never thought they could come back for giving people illegal tattoos in the backroom three years ago, and then they had their little comeback story, and it's a shame that it didn’t pan out,” Sokoloski said. “They’ve come back before — we can’t count them out.”

