As students made their return to campus this week, they may have stumbled upon an explosion of activity across the HUB-Robeson Center.

Spanning across two days and two halls, the 2023 Spring Involvement Fair ushered in the new semester with the largest and most diverse roster to date.

Kristen Carr, the associate director of student leadership and involvement, said the need for Penn State students to get involved is significant.

“We’ve quadrupled the size of this event this year,” Carr said. “Students are asking for more… and we’re seeing that need.”

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, students could make their way through Alumni and Heritage Halls, where nearly 500 clubs and organizations awaited them.

“We have every type of student that comes to this event,” Carr said. “Yes, it’s very popular with first-year students, but fourth-year students are still looking for other things to do.”

Carr said that since being isolated during “key years” in the coronavirus pandemic, students are searching for connection more than ever.

“It is booming,” Carr said. “We know that when they do get involved, it helps everything — students stay longer, they persist longer, they actually get better grades the more involved that they are.”

The spring involvement fair often helps students with heavy first semesters, Carr said, and gives them the opportunity to navigate the campus.

“We expect that this is going to help our organizations that are currently recruiting find new members, new energy, new life into their groups,” Carr said. “We have groups from every type of category.”

Additionally, the spring semester brings new events and organizations to explore.

“We have a whole lot of brand new groups that got started during the fall,” Carr said. “They always do a lot of big, cool things in the spring semester.”

Overall, Carr said finding friends in student organizations “builds the Penn State community.”

The expansion made the spring involvement fair “better” than the fall for Ayaan Umar, who said the latter was “very cramped.”

“There’s a more spread-out space for people to talk rather than everyone being kind of clumped into one area,” Umar (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Umar said he didn’t come to the fair with any organizations in mind, but rather to “pursue some more interests” and “step out of [his] comfort zone.”

“I feel like that’s what college is all about — just branching out and exploring who you really are,” Umar said. “I think I’m going to give it a chance.”

Michael Charles said after failing to find a club that “stuck” in his first semester, he came back to give the involvement fair another chance.

“If you’re not really an outgoing person,” Charles (freshman-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said, “you can come to these involvement fairs, and it’s almost like a cheat code. You can… join a club and get instant friends.”

Though he said he initially came to find a cybersecurity-related organization, he left with an unexpected new connection to a “Christian-based club” when they invited him to a church event.

“I’ve been looking for something based in faith since I came here, and I didn’t have any luck at all,” he said. “I just stumbled upon this.”

Representing Penn State New Student Orientation, Meghan Duda, a student coordinator, said “growing your involvement” is especially important for students in their first year at Penn State.

“I think the spring involvement fair is a good chance to rethink about what you're involved in,” Duda (senior-biological engineering) said. “Maybe if something didn't go that well in the fall and you kind of fell off with that, the spring involvement fair gives you a second opportunity to see what else is still available.”

Having just finished the NSO for the spring, Duda said she works with many students who transfer or take a gap semester and begin school in the spring.

“It really does show them that even though they may not have had that regular first-off-the-bat freshman year experience, they can still get bits and pieces of that during the spring semester,” Duda said.

One student is Kaleb Holdren, who said he transferred from Penn State Greater Allegheny to University Park, and is in his first days on the main campus.

“My last campus had like nothing,” Holdren (sophomore-linguistics) said. “Hopefully, [I’ll] find new groups of people.”

For Holdren, he said he’s looking to get involved as a way to stay connected with music despite it not being a part of his major.

Jennifer Janacek said it’s “never” too late for upperclassmen to join organizations.

As a junior, Janacek (junior-biomedical and mechanical engineering) said she's been involved in academic organizations for years and is looking to branch out to more fun clubs.

“It’s always a good time to learn new things,” Janacek said. “There’s a lot of stuff I haven’t seen before.”

For some, Janacek said joining in the spring semester has its perks.

“Timing-wise, people are more into it,” Janacek said. “They’re like ‘OK, it’s spring now, I know more about the layout of things… so maybe I should add some more clubs.’”

Representing the National Council of Negro Women, Incorporated, Tera Sackey stood in front of a large poster board handing out affirmations to students passing by, which she said were meant to encourage them during their first week of school.

“It's been really exciting to see the smiles on their faces,” Sackey (junior-advertising and public relations) said.

As secretary of the NCNW, Sackey said it’s “very important” for women of color on campus to “be seen and heard.”

“There's not too many women of color on campus,” Sackey said. “We’re trying to build a bridge and pipeline where we can be able to connect and hold that sense of community.”

Overall, Sackey said the spring involvement fair is “very effective” for recruiting and communicating with new students.

“A lot of girls have… seen us around campus but they just don’t know how else to get involved,” Sackey said. “This has helped integrate within Penn State life.”

