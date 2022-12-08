As finals week creeps up for Penn State, the dread of certain exams weighs on some students’ minds.

Huanzhang Xia said one of his biomedical engineering classes presented the toughest final at Penn State.

“I have no idea [what made it so hard] — that’s why I’m a statistics major,” Xia (junior-statistics) said. “No, but seriously, the calculation methods were pretty tough.”

Xia said his final for CHEM 112: Chemical Principles II “actually wasn’t bad at all” and said his teacher was “awesome.”

Carolyn Aversa said the finals throughout her Penn State career haven’t been “too difficult so far.”

“I guess my hardest final was my STAT 200 final last semester,” Aversa (sophomore-media studies) said. “It was the only cumulative one — all my other finals have just been for the last topic we’ve covered.”

Christine Mozeko, who’s facing her first Penn State finals week as a freshman, said she has a Spanish and biology final and is most concerned for the latter.

“I don’t know, I’ll probably get a [60%],” Mozeko (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Since she’s in her first semester at Penn State, Mozeko is still deciding which major to pursue.

“No,” Mozeko said in regard to further pursuing anything in the biology field.

Emma Dorfman also said she’s concerned about her biology final, specifically the “lab practical” that goes along with it.

However, Dorfman said she’s doing everything she can to prepare for next week.

“I’m going through study guides. I’m renting spaces in the library to have a study room for a bit. I’m rewatching lectures and going over notes,” Dorfman (freshman-kinesiology) said.

A biology lab practical is also the bane of Tori Marflak’s existence — at least for the next week.

“The lab practical affects my grade the most, for BIO 161,” Marflak (freshman-kinesiology) said. “I have to get above a certain grade to keep my A.”

Marflak, experiencing the build-up to her first finals week as a Penn State student, said it hasn’t been quite what she was expecting.

“I’m not as stressed as I thought I would be, but still it’ll be interesting,” Marflak said.

Braden Raymond is moreso disappointed with how his finals schedule turned out.

“What I’m really upset about is all of them are at 8 a.m., and two of them are on Thursday and Friday, so I don’t even get to leave early,” Raymond (sophomore-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “It’s not fun.”

Other than the schedule, Raymond said his exams shouldn’t be too difficult.

“My hardest final will probably be PSYCH 100 because I just don’t understand that,” he said. “But otherwise, ECON 102 and STAT 200 shouldn’t be too bad.”

Raymond said exams from last year were worse for him.

“PHYS 211 was really hard — I was an engineering major a year ago,” he said. “Also, MATH 140 kicked my a--.”

Nathaniel Shaw also said his finals week isn’t shaping up to be too heavy.

“I have a pretty light [finals week] — I only have two,” Shaw (freshman-business) said. “I’m not really worried about [economics] because I've been doing really well in that class, but MATH 110 is harder.”

Despite believing it’ll be his most difficult class, Shaw said he feels pretty prepared to face the final.

“It’s been alright,” Shaw said. “It’s probably been my hardest class this semester, but it’s still manageable. We’ve had three midterms — I have a good teacher, and we always do practice exams, so those are very helpful.”

Francesca Friedman, however, is bracing herself for next week.

“I feel like, since I am a [communications sciences and disorders] major, those [finals] are pretty hard — very detail-oriented,” Friedman (sophomore-communication sciences and disorders) said.

Friedman said one of her general education classes is also shaping up to have a more difficult final than necessary.

“I’m taking BISCI 2, which is just a gen ed, and that’s not difficult, but the test itself and the professor make it a little difficult,” she said.

In the past, Friedman said she really enjoyed her “Deaf Culture” class within her major.

“That final was pretty good,” she said. “I got a lot out of that class, and it was very straightforward.”

To prepare for next week, Friedman said she’s staying busy.

“I am doing a lot of studying — memorizing, meeting with people in my classes, meeting with professors and just doing everything I can,” she said.

Madison Laufer is a graphic design major, so she said she doesn’t take as many traditional exams during finals week.

“I usually do a lot of final projects, so a lot of my finals are with my gen ed classes,” Laufer (sophomore-graphic design) said. “I usually have three or four projects the week leading up to finals week and the week of [finals].”

Laufer said she prefers “creating” finals projects rather than sitting for an exam.

“For a final project right now, I have to make an album — like a music album. I have to design the whole inside of the record,” Laufer said. “It’s a lot of crafting, and it’s just a lot of detail.”

Regardless of the varying levels of difficulty Penn State students may face during finals week, winter break is right around the corner.

