Penn State students have been walking in a winter wonderland since the first snowfall in State College on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, the snow was scheduled to continue through early Wednesday morning.

Student Jennifer Miller said she’s excited for the first snow of the year.

“I like to ski,” Miller (sophomore-statistics and psychology) said. “I also just like the vibe of the snow. It’s pretty.”

If classes were to be canceled on Wednesday due to the winter weather, Miller said she would use the day to work on homework.

“I have a lot of catching up to do,” Miller said.

Elena Halmi said she’s not only excited for the weather but also for the possibility classes will be called off for Wednesday.

“I have a physics exam tomorrow, so if classes got canceled, I would actually die,” Halmi (sophomore-civil engineering) said.

However, not all students are enjoying the snowy weather. For Nikitha Kanumuru, she said she would rather have any other season’s weather.

“I want it to go away,” Kanumuru (freshman-chemistry) said. “I’m fine with the cold, but I don't want to walk to the [Forum Building] in the snow.”

Kanumuru’s ideal snow day would include “sleeping,” “crying” and “cursing the heavens.”

Drew Hazen said he’s also not a fan of the Penn State snowfall or the cold weather.

“I like it a little bit warmer,” Hazen (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said.

Hazen’s perfect snow day would include “sleeping,” “watching a movie” or “catching up on some homework.”

“I would just relax,” Hazen said.

Carissa Yu said while she appreciates the flurries now, she knows the winter weather in State College will get worse.

“It’s really pretty now, but when it starts heavily snowing, it’s going to be awful,” Yu (freshman-data science) said.

If classes are canceled, Yu said she looks forward to “sleeping all day.”

Nick Tufillaro is “most definitely” a fan of the snow.

“I was biking here listening to Christmas music,” Tufillaro (junior-mechanical engineering) said.

Tufillaro said he’s hoping classes will be canceled, so he can “do absolutely nothing all day.”

Sydney Coakley said she enjoys watching the snow around Penn State — as long as she’s not walking to class in it.

Coakley (freshman-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said her ideal snow day would be “a nice movie, some warm blankets and popcorn.”

“I’m a fan of it when I’m inside.”

