Dining Hall IDs, Jean-Paul's Hand

Jean-Paul Talavera, a sophomore at Virginia Tech, swipes his academic event pass card in Findlay Commons on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Penn State's University Park, Pa. campus. For academic event passes, the cashier must swipe the ID instead of the student to verify identity.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State students raised nearly $30,000 for the Student Emergency Fund during Earth Week this past April by donating extra dining dollars from their campus meal plans.

The Student Emergency Fund provides short-term financial assistance to students experiencing crisis through Student Care & Advocacy.

Students from University Park and the Commonwealth campuses raised $29,840— an increase from last year.

The Swipe Out Hunger organization works with over 435 colleges and universities to end college student hunger by implementing anti-hunger programs on campus.

