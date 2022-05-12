Penn State students raised nearly $30,000 for the Student Emergency Fund during Earth Week this past April by donating extra dining dollars from their campus meal plans.

The Student Emergency Fund provides short-term financial assistance to students experiencing crisis through Student Care & Advocacy.

Students from University Park and the Commonwealth campuses raised $29,840— an increase from last year.

The Swipe Out Hunger organization works with over 435 colleges and universities to end college student hunger by implementing anti-hunger programs on campus.

