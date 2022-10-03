On Monday morning, a group of Penn State students spoke on Old Main lawn against Pennsylvania Senate Bill 106, which would amend Pennsylvania's constitution to restrict access to abortion.

The students, Taylor Root, Brooklynn Jones and Nicole Ramsey are all members of Students for Takac and used their time to promote Paul Takac as a candidate for the 82nd Pennsylvania House District.

The bill would determine "there is no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortion or other right relating to abortion," according to the Pennsylvania General Assembly website.

"We must be aware of the harm that Senate Bill 106 will bring to our state of democracy, the disenfranchisement of young voters across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Root (junior-political science and English) said.

The bill would also raise the voting age from 18 to 21.

Root said the 18-to-20-year-old demographic is highly influential in Pennsylvania's elections. She said the amendment "goes against the premises on which this country was founded."

The amendment is the Republican Party's attempt to "suppress" young voters, Root said.

Jones (sophomore-criminology and psychology) said she believes Pennsylvania "is crippling slowly, and it is imperative for us as democratic citizens to act responsibly to revive this system."

"Republican lawmakers are planning to make constitutional amendments that silence the voice of the same constituents that they are supposed to represent," Jones said.

Ramsey (senior-political science) said she believes the proposal is an indication Republicans are "terrified that they will lose, because their values and policies are not what a majority of Pennsylvanians stand for."

Ramsey said she believes Takac, Scott Conklin, Robert Zeigler, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are "our last defense against a ruby red Pennsylvania led by Republican extremists like Doug Mastriano.”

Root said electing Takac would help to turn the House of Representatives Democratic, blocking the passage of such a bill.

Jones encouraged voters to "support those who support [them], and Paul Takac is someone who would do this not for himself, but for those who are underrepresented and misheard."

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has 113 Republicans and 89 Democrats, according to Ballotpedia.

The midterm elections will take place Nov. 8 in Pennsylvania. The last day for voters to register to vote is Oct. 24, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Those voting by mail have until Nov. 1 to request a mail-in or absentee ballot.

"Democracy is not just for the few but for the whole,” Root said, “and this fight for the whole is just beginning."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State students share struggles of celebrating Jewish holidays during the school year With two of the biggest Jewish holidays within the same week, Jewish students at Penn State …