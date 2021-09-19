Although White Out kickoff against the Auburn Tigers was not until 7:30 p.m. Saturday, festivities began early in the morning for many students at ESPN’s College GameDay on Old Main lawn.

Aired live for the fifth-consecutive year in Happy Valley, students who were interested in a spot to view the popular pregame broadcast were allowed to begin arriving at 5:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. show.

Student Mary Connolly said she knew friends attempting to line up as early as 4 a.m., five hours prior to the start of the show.

As a Penn State Harrisburg transfer student, Connolly (sophomore-criminal justice) said she has never been to College GameDay — or a Penn State White Out game. She said she wanted to come to Old Main Saturday morning to see “what it’s all about.”

Connolly said she arrived at 9 a.m. with the Penn State Sustainability Institute, Athletics and Office of the Physical Plant Tailgate Ambassadors, a group dedicated to keeping Happy Valley clean and encouraging fans to practice sustainability at tailgates.

Although her main role at the event was “picking up trash,” Connolly said she managed to have ESPN College GameDay’s host, Rece Davis, sign her arm with a permanent marker.

Meg DeMario and her brother Nick DeMario said they were unable to get tickets to the game but still decided to make their way to Old Main lawn at around noon to get the “closest thing to it,” according to Nick (junior-biology).

“The White Out is like no other experience you can get,” Nick said. “It doesn't disappoint.”

As college football and NFL fans, Meg (senior-finance and French) and Nick said they are excited to watch games in crowded stadiums again. The siblings have attended White Out games and College GameDay broadcasts in the past, they said.

Meg said she believes a Penn State football game is like nothing else and hopes the Auburn football team and fans enjoy their stay at Penn State.

“Every school has their own traditions, so I think it will be cool for [Auburn] to see what a Penn State White Out is like,” Meg said.

Nick echoed her sentiment.

“I think Penn State is one of the best campuses in the country,” Nick said. “I hope Penn State wins, but I hope [Auburn] comes here and has a great experience.”

Nick also said he believes football is central to the university’s identity.

“Every school has their pulse,” Nick said, “and the pulse of Penn State is football.”

The White Out was in full effect throughout Saturday, with students and fans dressed in white flooding every corner of campus and downtown.

Auburn and Penn State fans alike were lining up early in the morning to buy merchandise for the game, according to Lion & Cub clothing store worker Alexandra Rivera.

“My shift started at 8, and there were tons of people out in white,” Rivera (junior-journalism) said. “We had to open up a register outside, and that line is down the street.”

Edwin Navarrete, who experienced his first White Out game Saturday as a 2+2 student, said he believes “it’s weird if you’re not wearing white” the day of.

Navarrete (senior-animal science) said it’s “crazy how everyone in town is so into it,” and he was excited to learn about the rest of the school’s game day traditions.

Having missed her sophomore year football season, Rivera said she was looking forward to attending her second White Out game and returning to the “stadium atmosphere” after so long.

Auburn University class of 2017 graduate Collin Pounders said he took a road trip up to State College with a few buddies to experience the game.

Pounders said attending a Penn State White Out was a “bucket list item” for him, but he was hoping for an Auburn win.

The Nittany Lions defeated Auburn 28-20 Saturday following their win over Ball State last weekend.

