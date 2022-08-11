For freshmen, the vast acres and dense population at Penn State may be intimidating.

But for those who came out the other side of freshman year, they said Penn State offered much to love but a lot to work on too.

For Hayden D’Elena, one of the best things about Penn State is the “wide breadth of options” for clubs.

“It is absolutely astounding that almost every single community, at least in my discovery of Penn State clubs, is likely represented at Penn State given that we have 50,000 people who go here,” D’Elena (junior-political science and communication arts and sciences) said.

Charlotte Dudis also said the university offers an array of organizations that help new students find their place on campus.

“If you’re into ‘Star Wars,’ there’s a club for that. If you’re into taking care of animals, there’s a club for that,” Dudis (sophomore-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. “There’s like a hundred different majors and minors just for whatever you’re into.”

The wide variety of programs and the ability to “carve your own path” were also things that drew Maddie Hindman to Penn State, she said.

“I’m involved with a baking club, and I’m involved with a voting rights organization, which are two very different things, but they’ve [both] been great and really rewarding,” Hindman (junior-political science) said.

Another aspect of the university many students said they appreciate is the ability to create a “small feel” at a big school.

D’Elena said a “very large stigma” of big schools is their potential to be overwhelming, which causes people to “get lost” and not “feel like a valued member of that school.”

But he said he felt no obligation to change his circle to make it “any bigger or smaller than what it was.”

“People always throw around the adage of, ‘You always want to be a big fish in a small pond,’” D’Elena said. “I think… it’s always better to be a small fish in a big pond because that’s going to teach you about life, and that’s ultimately what Penn State has taught me so far.”

Dudis said she loves the “small feel of the school” and how students can “sort of get close to everyone and yet still know no one.”

“It’s kind of crazy that you can walk around and see people you recognize, but you’re surrounded by a thousand people you’ve never seen in your life,” Dudis said. “I love how big it is, yet how everyone makes you feel important.”

Dudis said she also loves the famous Berkey Creamery ice cream and how the Penn State community exists on a global scale.

“If you’re walking around, Penn State is well-known,” Dudis said. “I’ll be traveling internationally and see people wearing Penn State hats, and I’ll just be like, ‘Hey, We Are,’ and they finish it off with a ‘Penn State,’ so that’s pretty cool too.”

Simone Skinner said the large alumni association and the ability to “make connections with almost everyone” is one aspect of the university she likes.

“There's a lot more people that go to Penn State than you realize, and that’s cool because it’s another thing to have in common with people and [can] also help with finding jobs and making those connections in your life,” Skinner (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship and broadcast journalism) said.

Skinner said she also likes the classes at Penn State, the flexibility she had as a 2+2 student and the school spirit.

“I know some people say Penn State’s kind of like a cult… it’s just because there’s so many traditions and things that kind of define Penn State, like football games, THON, Arts Fest, Homecoming, State Patty’s weekend and those kinds of things,” Skinner said.

Echoing Dudis and D’Elena, Skinner also said she’s “grateful” for the academic and social opportunities at Penn State.

“There’s so many opportunities to be in organizations and gain world experience… [and] make connections and friendships,” Skinner said. “It’s really good for people who want to dip your toes in everything and see what you like and what you don’t like and build your college experience from that.”

The biggest thing Maddy Lister said she loves about Penn State is when students first step on campus, “it feels like home.”

“There’s an energy to it,” Lister (junior-business management) said. “I think the cool part about it is anywhere across the country, you’ll see a Penn Stater and instantly feel a connection to that, and you feel that energy and why people love it so much.”

Lister also said she enjoys the small school feel and getting involved — and that students can “really find [their] home” even though the school is big.

“Expect it to be fun, active, energetic… [and] expect learning,” Lister said. ”Be open to the growth of what you’re going to experience there, and be open to the connections you're going to make.”

Lister also advised newcomers to get out of the dorm and meet people, especially during the first week of freshman year — something she tried to do herself.

“My expectation was to meet a lot of different people, and that has been met. I honestly was expecting it to be a home away from home, and it's really become that for me,” she said.

In terms of what the university can do to improve, Hindman said she believes the administration “could be doing more to protect students and ensure the safety of everyone on campus” when it comes to sexual and gender-based violence.

“There was one point in the semester where the entire windows around the entrance to my dorm were just covered in flyers about Timely Warnings,” Hindman said. “When you walk into your building and you see that, that’s kind of scary… to know that this is happening literally on your floors and in your halls.”

Timely Warnings are university-issued alerts required by federal law for ongoing or past offenses for major crimes on campus, most of which have been sex offenses in the past year.

Dudis echoed this sentiment and said she feels there’s not a “huge amount” being taught to students regarding proper sexual behavior and preventing other forms of violence like homophobia, transphobia and racism.

“As accepting as Penn State is, a big majority of the students are not. So, I’m not a huge fan of that,” she said.

D’Elena said he feels like some of the sexual violence resources are lacking as well, citing an Instagram account he follows called “Why I Didn’t Report PSU” that is dedicated to providing a safe space for survivors and bringing attention to the barriers they face.

“While we cannot speak to any specific cases, we want our community to know that Penn State is committed to fostering a safe environment for all students that is free of sexual misconduct and gender-based harassment or violence,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said via email.

Sims said student resources are “regularly evaluated and updated as the needs of our community change,” and that is “always the case.”

“The university has many mechanisms in place to allow us to seek out input from students, and we want to hear about our community’s needs, as prevention of these traumatic crimes, improved reporting and the care of victim survivors are of the utmost importance,” Sims said.

D’Elena said the problems with Penn State likely exist everywhere, but that “doesn’t mean it should stop [being] worked on.”

Skinner said another thing about Penn State is that it’s a party school, which she described as a “good and bad thing.”

“The bad thing is that there’s a lot of drinking at those parties… and I just feel like it’s kind of something people overlook,” Skinner said. “It can kind of be borderline alcoholism, and that’s a very important issue because that can lead to a lot of health issues.”

Skinner also advised incoming students to be prepared for “a lot of walking” — citing the “excruciating” hills in Happy Valley — and the changing weather.

In terms of what to expect as a new student at Penn State, Hindman said to expect to be “overwhelmed.”

“Everything about Penn State at first is huge, and you feel like a needle in a haystack trying to navigate this place,” Hindman said. “But with that comes so much opportunity to grow.”

Dudis said people will “love it” at Penn State and find lifelong friends, but she advised new freshmen to “bring some pepper spray too.”

D’Elena warned against having too many expectations, though, and said, “You’re only ever going to disappoint yourself if you set yourself firm in some things.”

Skinner also encouraged a “growth mindset” and told students to allow their journey to be a “transformative experience.”

“The four years will go by really, really fast,” Skinner said. “So embrace every day, and just try to be a better person, and learn more each day because going to college overall is a great opportunity, especially at Penn State.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE