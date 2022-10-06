With over 46,000 undergraduate students at Penn State's main campus, 38,000 students live off campus.

There are numerous living options in downtown State College with multiple different landlords.

Katie Patterson said she hasn’t “really encountered [her] landlord,” except when she “[complained to her] landlord about the rolled up laminate floors in the bathroom.”

Alexander Biggs said he hasn’t “had to deal with [the landlord]” either because he’s living in an apartment complex.

For many students, most of their interactions with their landlords are just due to minor hiccups in the living process.

Contact with Jenna Baker’s landlord is minimal, and she said she hasn’t “experienced any craziness, yet.”

“I can say I’ve dealt with staff and maintenance coming into my apartment without knocking,” Baker (sophomore-political science and advertising and public relations) said.

Each landlord is “different,” Rachael Shippee said.

“My landlords have been lovely so far,” Shippee (sophomore-biology) said.

Some students, like Trinity Nguyen, said they experienced issues with cleanliness more than average living problems.

Nguyen (senior-political science) said not only did she “move into a dirty apartment” — the apartment had bed bugs.

For Nguyen, she said she “hates” student living because landlords “knowingly take advantage of students.”

While living at home, some students said they’re glad they don’t have to deal with landlords.

For Justice Williams (junior-marketing), she said her parents are her “landlords” and that works for her.

Other students said they faced logistics issues with their off-campus landlords. After losing his key, Gavin Hawk “asked for a new one.”

“They gave me the wrong key and still charged me $100,” Hawk (sophomore-horticulture) said. “[They] will not give me a refund.”

Some said they choose to live off campus simply because of their distaste for student living. Even with issues from landlords, some students would still choose to live off campus.

“I much prefer living closer to campus but hate sleeping in the same room as someone,” Hawk said.

Despite landlord issues, living off campus has provided Shippee with “more privacy, comfort and autonomy,” she said.

Baker said she wants students to remember that “everyone has different needs.”

“Everyone should make the decision that best suits them,” Baker said.

