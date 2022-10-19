For many Penn State students, where their tuition money goes is a mystery. From new student resources to multiple intramural buildings, students said they have a few ideas as to where their tuition should be allocated.

According to Penn State University Budgeting Office, tuition is considered a main source of income for the university’s operating budget, which covers the university’s teaching, research and service efforts.

However, some students said they think that their tuition money goes to more than just the general funding.

“I definitely think that a lot of our tuition money goes to the sponsorships and the Penn State commercials,” Abena Brantuo said. “The constant increase in the board’s pay, that is definitely another part of where our tuition money is going.”

Brantuo (freshman-biology) said while she knew that tuition money goes toward various campus renovations, she thinks tuition is allocated in other areas of the university.

The other areas, in particular, are instruction, research, public service, institutional and academic support, as well as student aid and services, according to the budgeting office.

For Nailah Oliver, she said she believes part of the tuition goes to helping professors, facilities, administration and student activities, but she would like to see it go to more resources for students.

“A significant portion of tuition I also think goes to health care and research as well,” Oliver (graduate-engineering science and mechanics) said. “I would like to see it go to paying for more people to work at the library, so it can be 24 hours again, or just having more things to do and more resources around campus for students.”

While some students were for the idea of resources being added, others found that with the sudden tuition increase, many new additions to the campus itself could be added with the money.

Andrew Sedzia said he has hope that the university is putting the money to “good use,” as he has seen the construction of the new engineering area in West 1 Building at Penn State.

“Maybe another IM Building, I mean it’s cool and pretty big, but I feel like there should be another one,” Sedzia (freshman-computer science) said.

Sedzia said with his major, he hopes Penn State uses the tuition money to help construct better facilities with high-quality computers. He said right now, the computers they use are “not bad but could be better.”

Although some students said they hoped the university would build new amenities, others said Penn State should focus on what’s readily available.

“They are building so many other buildings when they should just start fixing the buildings they already have,” Anastasia Zola said. “Some buildings are just very old, and they look run down.”

Zola (freshman-biomedical engineering) said in the end, the university should allocate more money to focus on the students, who are the university’s “top priority.”

John Pikiewicz was more focused on how more money could be put into the environmental aspect of the university, such as starting a new ocean engineering major or starting an ocean clean-up club.

Pikiewicz (freshman-chemical engineering) said he also would want to know exactly where his tuition money goes, as it would have an effect on him in some way.

“If it was all going to athletics and not all of it was going to renovations, teacher salaries, improving our research facilities, then it would be kinda disappointing,” Pikiewicz said. “If it is going more into athletics, then we are prioritizing that over academics.”

New institutions and resources for students were some of the main ideas that many students believed should be addressed with their tuition money, but others had different ideas.

Lamisse Hamouda said she would put the tuition money toward the art department, and she said she believes it doesn’t get enough funding, and with the increase of students, she wouldn’t want “any students being left out of their education.”

Hamouda (sophomore-art) said she doesn’t think, when it comes to Penn State and tuition, the university is funding the right aspects that are “really necessary to have.”

“We, unfortunately, have a high number of stalking cases and sexual assault, and I think it’s very important to put our money toward those fields as well,” Hamouda said. “As a college, we should be able to make sure that students feel welcomed and are able to enjoy their life here.”

